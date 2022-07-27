Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' to hit theatres in India a day before its US rollout

New Delhi: Hollywood star Brad Pitt's upcoming film 'Bullet Train' is all set to release in India on August 4, one day prior to the US. The movie, helmed by 'Deadpool 2' director David Leitch, will comprise a stellar ensemble cast with some of the most popular names from Hollywood.

The movie will also star 'Kissing Booth' actor, People's Choice award winner and Golden Globe award nominee, Joey King along with multiple Primetime Emmy award nominee Brian Tyree Henry, 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' fame Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 'The Boys' fame Karen Fukuhara, 'Fury' fame Logan Lerman among others.

While Brad Pitt returns to the big screen in a starring role for the first time since 2019, actor Sandra Bullock will also be seen making an appearance in the movie.

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson will also be seen next as Marvel's Kraven the Hunter. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release 'Bullet Train' across theaters in the country in languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, on August 4.