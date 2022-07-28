Joshiy's 'Paapan' starring Suresh Gopi in theatres from Friday | What to expect

Actor Suresh Gopi's latest film 'Paapan' directed by Joshiy is all set to hit theatres on Friday. There is a lot of anticipation around the film as it marks the reunion of the combo after seven years. The film also features actors Neeta Pillai, Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha in prominent roles. The movie is scripted by 'C/O Saira Banu' writer RJ Shaan.

Here are some things you need to keep in mind before heading out to the theatres

You can expect to see the Joshiy-Suresh Gopi magic to unfold

In a recent interview to Manoramaonline, Suresh Gopi fondly remembered how it was director Joshy who gave him the much needed boost during a bad phase in his career. “This was in the year 1992. Joshy cast me in 'Dhruvam', where I played the character SI Jose Nariman. I got a bunch of good movies after that,” Suresh Gopi had said. Also, Joshy is also credited for bringing back the actors superstardom with the film 'Lelam'.

Suresh Gopi plays retired Crime Branch SP Abraham Mathew Mathan

Though Suresh Gopi is capable of pulling off any role, it is his police roles that made him more famous. No one will forget the famous dialogue and walk by Bharath Chandran IPS. His performances in 'Crime File' and 'Nadiya Kolapetta Rathri' have also been well-appreciated.

Suresh Gopi and son Gokul Suresh will unite for the first time in 'Paapan'

Gokul Suresh has shown us that he has some fine acting skills in his previous ventures. The young actor will be uniting with his superstar dad in the project and fans are really excited to see how their chemistry unfold. RJ Shaan, who wrote the script of the movie, said it was interesting to watch the duo's chemistry onscreen and offscreen.

Though it is a crime drama, its treatment is emotional

The movie writer R J Shaan told Onmanorama, that the movie cannot be treated like a crime drama alone. “You cannot term 'Paapan' a crime thriller alone. The movie's treatment is emotional,” he said. According to him, Abraham Mathen is not black or white. “He is also not gray. He is null. That's what you will understand from the movie,” he said.