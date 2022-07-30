Radhika Suresh says she is overjoyed to see husband-son duo in ‘Paappan’

Star wife Radhika Suresh Gopi was overwhelmed watching her husband and her son together onscreen. 'Pappan' directed by Joshiy stars Suresh Gopi and his son Gokul Suresh in the lead roles. After watching the movie, Radhika said that she was excited to see the father – son duo on screen and that she was extremely happy that Gokul could act in a movie helmed by veteran director Joshiy.

“I have watched a good movie after so long. I was really happy watching Suresh ettan and Gokul together on screen. I am indebted to Lord Almighty for that. Besides, I consider it my good fortune that I could see them share screen space. I think it is a blessing that Gokul could land a role in Joshiy sir’s film.

Suresh ettan had done a unique role in 'Pappan'. He has essayed that role amazingly. I am happy and excited too. I request everyone to watch the movie in the theatres. We don’t usually discuss movies at home. They would just speak about their experiences on the sets, that’s it.

Gokul reacts if he sees something bad. If he sees a mistake, he would definitely question it. In a society like this, we are restricted to speak about certain things. But, we are forced to react at some situations. Not everyone would take it in the right sense. I have told him that people might not understand even if we speak something good. Everyone should watch 'Paappan' in the theatres. It indeed is a unique experience,” Radhika signed off.