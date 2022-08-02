Singer Ranjini Jose fumes against relationship rumours

Singer Ranjini Jose has reacted strongly against the sordid rumours about her on social media. The singer says she has always ignored such rumours earlier. But now she has felt the need to respond to them as they seem to be getting out of hand. Ranjini says some action should be taken against those who spread such baseless things.

Ranjini’s words

“Some people find a lot of joy in writing and reading gossip about celebrities. But please remember one thing. We are also human beings. I am unable to understand why some people are spreading such salacious news about me. I have pointedly ignored all that was written about me earlier. And I was advised by my close friends to ignore them. Till now I have turned a blind eye to them. But not anymore. There is a limit to my tolerance.

If I have posed with a man, that doesn’t automatically mean we are in a relationship or that we are about to get married. When I took a picture with someone whom I consider my elder sister, they wrote that we were getting married. “Are they lesbians” was the headline of one media. Though homosexuality is considered normal in Kerala, why is it still sensationalized to this effect? Aren’t there siblings in your family? Don’t you have friends? Is sex the only basis of any relationship? Were you always this narrow-minded? Isn’t there a limit to writing such filth? Have we ever made a statement to that effect? Why are you deliberately maligning us?

I want a law against such kind of slanderous yellow journalism. Even before a lot of artists have gone through such situations. And it has also mentally traumatized them. I am posting this video as I felt the need to react. Also, I want to address a few questions to the general public. What do you get out of such news? What would you feel if someone is emotionally abusing you? Won’t you be hurt? The same goes for us too. Is this the famed culture of Kerala? Why are you projecting people in such bad light?

There should be a law against such slanderous news items. This is my stand. You can react to what I said just now. If I see any bad comments, I will hunt you down. And I won't show any mercy. So think twice before writing such nasty comments. There is a limit to our patience. We all had a tough time during Covid. And we are all trying to get back to normalcy now. That’s when such things are happening. Is this humanity? Pity!