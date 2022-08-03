Chaithanya Prakash, the girl from Pathanamthitta, has been on every Bollywood paparazzi’s search list since the past few weeks. The 19-year-old social media influencer with over 1.4 million Instagram followers had been a curious presence during the promotions of Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Shamshera’. What many didn't know was that Chaithanya was invited by Ranbir to participate in the promotions. She also hit headlines when she danced with the actor during her time there.

Manoramaonline catches up with Chaithanya, who is also making her debut in films with the movie 'Haya', directed by Vasudev Sanal.

From Youth festivals to Instagram

I have been learning dance since childhood and used to bag prizes regularly at the CBSE State Youth festivals. I started doing tik-tok videos when I was in the 9th grade. Just when things were looking up, that app had to be shut down in India. Later I shifted to Instagram reels. I started with small videos and slowly started doing character reels. The idea to recreate some of the popular movie characters through these reels became instantly popular.

It takes a lot of hard work to become viral on social media

A lot of effort goes into the making of each video. Initially, I had very few followers. I think my first shot to fame was a video in which I squeeze my way through a packed cloth store and start dancing. Later I did a few albums, which garnered over 2 million views. Then I acted in a few television serials. I don’t really publish much promotion or influencing videos. Mostly I publish dance/character videos.

Ranbir’s call

It was Fabsquad media who helps me with my social media promotions who first told me that Ranbir was calling me for the promotion of his film ‘Shamshera’. I was of course skeptical and said I will believe it only after the tickets arrive. Since I thought they were playing a prank on me, I didn’t tell to anyone. But once the tickets came, it was a different story. I was really amazed to know that Ranbir had seen my videos. He apparently asked a lot about me and Kerala.

'Cinema is a passion'

Cinema is my passion. I have finished a film called ‘Ronaldo Chithram’ directed by Renoy Kalloor. I also had the opportunity to play the female lead in ‘Haya’ directed by Vasudev Sanal. Both films will be released soon.

My mother is my costume designer

I hail from Kalanjoor in Pathanamthitta. From grade 7, I have been studying in Thiruvananthapuram. My father KV Prakash is running a financial institution. It is my mother who somehow manages to get the right outfit for my videos. I am doing my own makeup. Currently, I am doing second-year Communicative English at Thiruvananthapuram Mar Ivanios College.

I ignore negativity

I have been active on social media for the last 4 years. Initially, I used to get hurt when I read negative comments but now I have learned to ignore them. Some comments can be really hurtful. But if that keeps bothering you, that will affect your work