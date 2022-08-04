Here's why 'boycott Alia Bhatt' is trending hours before 'Darlings' release

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 04, 2022 05:24 PM IST Updated: August 04, 2022 10:49 PM IST
The film is produced by Alia Bhatt along with Gauri Khan and Gaurav Varma

'Darlings' directed by Jasmeet K Reen and starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, is releasing in Netflix on Friday. There is a lot of intrigue around the movie, especially after trailer of the film was released last week.

However, now netizens are asking to boycott the film, which is also produced by Alia Bhatt along with Gauri Khan and Gaurav Varma, under the banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions. According to them, the movie promotes domestic violence and sends out the wrong message to people.

Alia plays Badrunissa Shaik, who tortures her husband after locking him up, in the dark comedy. While many called out Alia for acting in and producing the film, others said there would have been a huge hue and cry if the roles were reversed in the movie.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout