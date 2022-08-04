Did Shaji Kailas buy a Volvo car after success of 'Kaduva'? Here's the truth

Director Shaji Kailas, who made a major comeback in Mollywood with the Prithviraj-starrer 'Kaduva', is now busy helming his new movie 'Kaapa' in Thiruvananthapuram.

Now, the director has taken to social media to put rumours to rest that he had purchased a Volvo car with the returns from the movie.

According to the director, a picture of him receiving the key for the new Volvo XC 60 went viral on social media, with many claiming that he had purchased the luxury car after the success of the Prithviraj-starrer. The cost of the car is said to be nearly Rs 65 lakh,

The director, himself, has revealed the truth behind the picture. “I have noticed there were rumours that I had purchased a Volvo. However, there is no truth to such claims. This car belongs to Dolwin Kuriakose, my friend and the producer of my upcoming movie 'Kaapa' starring Prithviraj and Asif Ali. He had wanted me to receive the car keys, to which I willingly obliged. More blessings to his car and his movie,” Shaji Kailas wrote on Facebook.