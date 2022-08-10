Nandu Poduval may replace Nedumudi Venu in 'Indian 2'

Malayali actor Nandu Poduval has been reportedly roped in to replace late actor Nedumudi Venu in the sequel of the super hit Tamil film ‘Indian’ directed by Shankar. Nedumudi Venu had shot a few scenes for the movie before his unexpected demise. The makers now plan to complete those scenes with Nandu.

Tamil actor Vivek who had essayed a significant role in the first movie too had bid adieu to the world.

The decision to cast Nandu in the movie was reportedly taken due to the actor's close resemblance to Nedumudi Venu. Nedumudi had essayed the role of Krishnaswamy, a CBI officer in 'Indian'.

The film will start rolling on September 13. The movie will feature Kamal Haasan in the lead role while Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preeth Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar will also essay prominent roles.