MeToo allegation against 'Padavettu' executive producer

An actress working in Tamil and Telugu industries has raised serious allegations of sexual offense against 'Padavettu' executive director Bipin Paul. According to the actress, she was asked by Bipin to audition for a role in the movie. She alleged that after the audition, Bipin deliberately delayed her return and booked a room for her in a hotel. However, he had attempted to rape her there.

She also alleged that both 'Padavettu' director Liju Krishna, who has been charged of rape by another survivor, and Bipin, were involved in cheating girls.

She said she decided to open up about her ordeal after hearing a voice clip of the other survivor, who described the trauma she faced in the hands of Liju.

These are her words: “Hi. I’m an actress working in Tamil and Telugu movies. I’m writing this mail to share a terrible experience I had with Bibin Paul, the executive Producer of the movie 'Padavettu'. Bibin had seen the pictures of mine clicked by my friend Godson and asked me to come for an audition for the lead role to Mattanur, Kannur. I flew to Kannur specifically for this audition which took place in Aroma resort .Liju krishna the director of the movie was present there along with Bibin. Over phone he said Sunny Wayne the producer of the movie is there as well but once I reached he said he had to urgently leave for a birthday party. I gave my audition, after which Liju left.

“I chatted with Bibin since my bus was around 9:30 at night and it was just 2.00 pm. Around 9pm, I asked Bibin to drop me multiple times but he refused to drop sighting heavy rains as the reason then later he told me the driver is not picking up the call and I missed the bus. He booked the morning flight at 7am and promised to drop me at any cost. I felt he was genuine. After dinner we spoke for sometime. I went to sleep. Since there was only one room and there was no extra washroom . He asked me to keep the door open...I was in deep sleep and around 3 to 3:30 in the morning I felt suffocated.

"When I opened my eyes he was on top of me I got scared and ran out of the cottage and started screaming and told him I ll wake others up. He was begging me to stop and said he won’t repeat it and it happened by mistake .After that both of us didn’t sleep. Morning again when he told he'll book the 11:00 am flight, I realised he clearly had some other intention. I just wanted to get out of there. ... After a month, when I discussed with a writer who works in the Malayalam industry about this, he said Adithi Balan was already signed for the project six months ago. Sunny Wayne said he never received my profile...I realised both Bibin Paul and Liju Krishna are involved in this to cheat girls. Because both had called me for partying in Bangalore multiple times and when I didn’t meet, they told there is a job as an assistant director of Padavettu.

"I responded to him through texts regarding their unprofessional nature and abuse of girls. Actually after this incident I stopped trying for roles in malayalam movies, I had no hope in this industry as I had other casting couch experiences as well .

I have only met Bipin Paul once. My friend sent me the news article of Director Liju krishna’s rape case and I felt I also need to share what happened with me as well. The reason I didn’t check on this after the complaint is because it died down after few days of being in the news . Now I want to share this experience after hearing the survivors voice clip about her rape and trauma against Liju Krishna . I know many girls have gone for their Padavettu auditions so I hope by me sharing my experience it will make more girls to come out with their bad experiences,” she concluded.