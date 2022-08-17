Child actor Anikha Surendran turns leading lady with 'Oh my Darling'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 17, 2022 03:00 PM IST Updated: August 17, 2022 04:32 PM IST
Baby Anikha has worked alongside several prominent names in both Malayalam and Tamil. Photos: Instagram: @anikhasurendran | Manorama

Anikha Surendran, who stole our hearts as a child actor in movies like 'Bhaskar the Rascal' alongside South Indian superstar Nayanthara, will now play the lead in 'Oh my Darling' directed by Alfred D Samuel.

The pooja of the movie was held at Kumbalam in Kochi on Wednesday. Senior actors, including Mukesh and Vijayaraghavan and other prominent stars like Lenaa, Johny Antony and Manju Pillai are part of the film. Several young actors - Melvin G Babu, Sreekanth Murali, Nandu, Shyamprasad, Deayne Davis, Fukru, Rithu and Sohan Seenulal will also be seen in the film, which is bankrolled by Manoj Sreenkanta under the banner 'Ash Tree Ventures'.

Jineesh K Joy has written the script. Vijeesh Pillai is the creative director, while Shaan Rahman is composing the music.

RELATED ARTICLES

Anigha entered Mollywood as Baby Anikhain in 2010 in 'Kadha Thudarunnu'. She won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist in 2013 for '5 Sundarikal'. She has also appeared in several Tamil and Malayalam films over the years. Her performance in 'Great Father', as the daughter of David Nainan (Mammootty) was also well received.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout