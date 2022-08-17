Actor Mammootty, who arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday to shoot for the Netflix anthology based on M T Vasudevan Nair's short stories, is expected to spend three days in the island nation, as per reports.

Mammooty will be seen in 'Kadugannawa Oru Yathra', the last story in the 10-part anthology series. The story is being helmed by director Renjith.

According to local newspapers, Mammootty will spend three days in Sri Lanka and the film will be shot in popular sites in Sri Lanka, including Kandy and Kadugannawa. Kandy, is famous for its Buddhist sites and is one of the most popular tourist spots in the country. The Kandy lake is known for its scenic beauty.

Kadugannawa reportedly boasts of a tunnel which passes between Kegalle valley and Kandy valley. It has a rich history. The story was written by M T Vasudevan Nair, who had visited the country several years ago. Mammootty plays P K Venugopal, who is in search of a girl whom he had befriended when he was a child.

Though Lijo Jose Pellissery initially planned to direct the movie, he had to back out since he was busy with several other projects, including Nanpakak Nerathu, starring Mammootty himself.

After his arrival in Sri Lanka, Mammooty called on legendary cricketer Jayasuriya who was recently appointed Lanka's tourism ambassador amid the unprecedented turmoil the island nation has been witnessing following an economic crisis.