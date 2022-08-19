'Khiladi' changed my life, says Akshay Kumar

IANS
Published: August 19, 2022 01:16 PM IST
'Cuttputli' starring Akshay Kumar will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 2. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will be seen in the upcoming psychological thriller 'Cuttputlli', which is slated to release digitally on September 2. Talking about thrillers, the actor says his movie 'Khiladi' established his identity in movies.

Akshay said: "I have always believed in re-inventing myself and disrupting what's already done. 'Khiladi' was a special movie for me in more ways than one - a thriller that changed my life and established my identity in the movies."

The actor added that he has been seeking a script in the thriller genre with an element of the unthinkable for y ears.

"And 'Cuttputlli' came my way and totally thrilled me! It has been a delight to work with Pooja entertainment and Ranjit yet again."

Riddled with secrets and an incredible journey of intercepting a serial killer's psychology; the movie presents a mind-boggling whodunnit set produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh and Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani said: "We look forward to bringing this wonderfully crafted thriller to a large audience through this collaboration."

It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. Gaurav Banerjee, Content Head, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said: "With Cuttputlli, we are bringing an exciting thriller headlined by one of India's beloved actors, Akshay Kumar."

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh shared: "It's been an absolute pleasure working with Akshay sir again. Cuttputlli - a unique nail biting psychological thriller will bring to the audiences a whole new avatar of the actor."

