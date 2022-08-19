Serial actors Mridhula Vijai, Yuva Krishna welcome baby girl

Popular serial actors Mridhula Vijai and Yuva Krishna welcomed their baby daughter. The couple posted a picture of a baby hand in their Instagram stories to announce the happy news with their fans.

“God has blessed us with a lovely baby girl❤️. Thank God and thanks a lot friends for your prayers and blessings,” Mridhula wrote

Mridhula shot to fame with serials such as 'Manjurukum Kaalam' and 'Pookkalam Varavayi'. Her role as Rohini in 'Bharya' had also been well appreciated. The actor got married to 'Manjil Virinja Poovu' actor Yuva Krishna on July 2020.

The wedding was held a year after they announced their engagement to each other. Following rumours that the duo were courting each other for long, Mridhula, prior to the marriage, had clarified that their marriage was arranged by both families.

Mridhula has been posting pictures and videos of her baby bump for some weeks now. She has also been actively sharing some pregnancy tips advising new moms-to-be on how to take care of their health during the period.