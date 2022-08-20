In the mood for some good movies to watch from home, but confused about what to see? Don't worry as we have it all figured out for you. Read our list to get an idea about the films streaming on various OTT platforms to satisfy the binge-watcher in you.

Makal (Malayalam)

This movie, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, revolves around the relationship struggles between a Gulf-returnee father (Jayaram) and daughter (Devika Sanjay). The arrival of a stranger into their lives is the turning point of the film, which was seen as a comeback film for 'Achuvinte Amma' actress Meera Jasmine after a gap of seven years. Jayaram plays the lead role in the film.



Streaming on Manorama Max

Shamshera (Hindi)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor plays a dual movie in this period film, which is a tale of redemption and valour. Ranbir plays a Khameran tribesman, whose son Balli, (also played by the actor) is on a quest to avenge the death of his father while also saving his people. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor/



The film is streaming on Amazon Prime

Heaven (Malayalam)

The investigation thriller is anchored by Suraj Venjaramoodu who plays SI Peter Kurishingal. The trauma he faces after the death of his loved ones and his duty he has to perform in the face of loss form the crux of the movie.



Streaming on Disney+Hotstar

‘Yaanai’ (Tamil)

Ravichandran, played by Arun Vijay, is the man who holds together a family, which is divided by blood and power equations. Murder, revenge and love form the plot of the story,which is helmed by director Hari.



Streaming on Zee 5

Tamil Rockerz (Tamil)

The series helmed by Arivazhagan deals with the investigation launched by the police to nab the people behind Tamil Rockers, a piracy website, that is a huge threat to the film industry. The aim of the makers is to ensure that people will stop watching pirated content streaming in such illegal websites.



Streaming on SonyLiv