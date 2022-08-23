Kalyani, Pranav Mohanlal attend 'Hridayam' producer Vaisakh's engagement

Producer Vaisakh Subrahmanyam just got engaged to entrepreneur Adwaitha Sreekanth. Vaisakh is the grandson of Merryland studio founder P Subrahmanyam.

Vaishak who debuted as a producer with ‘Love Action Drama’, recently revived Merryland studios by producing the Vineeth Sreenivasan-directed ‘Hridayam’ headlining Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan. He is the son of S Murugan (Owner of Sreekumar, Sreevisakh, and New theatres in Thiruvanthapuram) and Suja Murugan.

Adwaitha Sreekanth is running a resto-bar called Blend in Thiruvanthapuram. She is the daughter of SFS Homes Executive Chairman K Sreekant and Rema Sreekant. Their engagement was held last Sunday.

Suchitra Mohanlal, Priyadarshan, Suresh Kumar, Menaka Suresh, Maniyampillai Raju, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Pranav Mohanlal, Aju Varghese, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Noorin Sheriff, Ahaana Krishna, etc attended the function.

Many VIPs from the field of politics, cinema, and business attended the engagement.



Vaisakh Subrahmanyam is also a partner of the production company called Funtastic films, along with Aju Varghese and Dhyan Sreenivasan. Their last collaboration was ‘Prakaasham Parakatte.’