After 'Kaapa', Prithviraj to start shoot of Sachy's dream project 'Vilayath Buddha'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 23, 2022 05:44 PM IST
The story revolves around two characters Bhaskaran master and Double Mohanan. Photos: Manorama | Imdb

Prithviraj, who is currently shooting for 'Kaapa', directed by Shaji Kailas, will join the sets of 'Vilayath Buddha' soon after the project is wrapped up. 'Vilayath Buddha' based on writer G R Indugopan's novel. On the occasion of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy's first death anniversary, Prithviraj had announced that 'Vilayath Buddha' was the late filmmaker's dream project.

The movie will now be directed by Jayan Nambiar, who worked as Sachy's associate in the past. The film is produced by Sandip Senan.

The story revolves around two characters Bhaskaran master and Double Mohanan. Though it is reported that Prithviraj will be playing Double Mohanan, the main character in the novel, the name of the star who will be playing Bhaskaran master is yet to be revealed.

Prithviraj has a slew of projects lined up. He has also begun work on his mega directorial project 'Empuraan'. In Kaapa, he will play Kotta Madhu, who is a gangster. The film revolves around gang rivalries. Prithviraj had recently revealed that he will be speaking his native dialect in the film, which is mostly shot in Thiruvananthapuram.

