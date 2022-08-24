'Vichitram' first look poster is out and it's grabbing eyeballs

The first look poster of the movie ‘Vichitram’ (Strange) starring Shine Tom Chacko and Balu Varghese, is out. Just like the film's title, the poster looks intriguing. Produced by Dr. Ajith Jo and Achu Vijayan under the banner of Joy Movie Productions, ‘Vichitram’ is directed by Achu Vijayan.

The film revolves around Jasmine and her children. Lal, Kani Kasumi, Jolly Chirayath, Ketaki Narayan, and others are also acting in the film.

Arjun Balakrishnan is handling the camera for the film scripted by Nikhil Ravindran. Music is composed by Mithun Mukundan and Street Academics.

Production Controller - Deepak Parameswaran, Editor - Achu Vijayan, Co-Director - Suraj Raj, Creative Director - R Aravindan, Production Design: Rais Haider & Anas Rashad, Co-Writer: Vineet Jose, Art - Subhash Karun, Makeup - Suresh Plachimada, Costume - Divya Joby, Chief Associate Director - Umesh Radhakrishnan, Sound Design - Vishnu Govind- Sri Shankar, Still - Rohit K Suresh, VFX Supervisor - Bobby Rajan, VFX Studio:

Iris Pixel, PRO - Athira Diljith, Design - Anas Rashad & Sreekumar Suprasannan, Digital Marketing - Anoop Sundaran.