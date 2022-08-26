Suresh Gopi gifts Onakodi to Jagathy Sreekumar

Published: August 26, 2022 04:40 PM IST
Suresh Gopi visits Jagathy Sreekumar at his house

Actor Suresh Gopi recently visited versatile actor Jagathy Sreekumar at his home in Thiruvananthapuram and gifted an Onakodi (new clothes on the occasion of the Onam festival) to the veteran actor.

Suresh Gopi also unveiled the book ‘Jagathy Enna Abinaya Vismayam’ written by Ramesh Puthiyamadam.

The actor explained a few incidents from the book to Jagathy and spent a few hours with the family before leaving.

Jagathy Sreekumar has not been active on the silver screen ever since he met with a serious accident almost a decade ago. He has been recuperating slowly as film enthusiasts longed desperately for a return to the celluloid.

However, the king of Malayalam comedy reprised a crucial role in the Mammootty-starrer 'CBI 5: The Brain', directed by Joshiy and released in May this year.

The two actors had shared screen space in several prominent films in the hay days of Malayalam cinema, like 'Irupatham Noottandu', 'Nariman', 'Saivar Thirumeni' and so on.

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi is now basking in the success of his latest movie, Pappan', which is running successfully in theatres.

