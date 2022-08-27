Mohanlal to be part of multilingual 'Vrushabha'

Actor Mohanlal, who will be seen in a couple of big-budget movies in the coming months, has signed up for a magnum opus titled 'Vrushabha'. The multi-lingual movie is directed by Nanda Kishore and will be bankrolled by AVS Studios, which is a new entrant in the film content and entertainment business.

The actor took to Facebook to announce the news: I’m excited to have signed in for 'Vrushabha', the first movie from AVS Studios, directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Abhishek Vyas, Praveer Singh, and Shyam Sunder. This multilingual movie is filled with action and emotion, and I seek all your support and blessings.

The film is a high-octane father son drama, with megastar Mohanlal essaying the role of the father. A major Telugu star is likely to play the part of the son and the same will be announced over the next couple of months. High on emotions, the film revolves around the conflict between two emotions that run the world – Love vs Revenge. Shot in Malayalam and Telugu, the multilingual film will also be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

Founded by former Netflix executive Abhishek Vyas, AVS Studios has been set up with a vision to harness the massive growth in Indian content consumption and disrupt the market with its breakthrough storytelling backed by world class larger than life production values and scale.

In its Phase 1, AVS Studios will produce six films across languages and genres and has collaborated with some of the best directorial and acting talents in the country. The movies shall have widespread theatrical releases followed by digital and television exploitation. The movies have already attracted huge interest from leading streaming platforms and Satellite Television broadcasters and an announcement on the said partnerships will be made shortly, said a press release issued by AVS Studios.

Abhishek Vyas, founder, AVS Studios said: “In an industry which is focused on drawing up film projects on excel sheets, AVS Studios is here primarily to back the best of scripts and writing talent. I am excited to work with the one and only megastar Mohanlal, an actor whom I have always admired! We have a solid script in place and are confident that we’ll give the audience a truly entertaining experience with 'Vrushabha'.

Mohanlal, meanwhile, said that he got hooked to the idea of 'Vrushabha' from the moment he heard the script. “It’s a riveting father son high energy drama which spans across lifetimes. I am impressed with Nanda Kishore’s vision and delighted to partner with AVS Studios on this first film together.”

Director Nanda Kishore said that he has been writing Vrushabha for five years. "At the heart of every good film is characters which connect with you and stay with you for years after ever you have seen the film. I have been writing Vrushabha for the last five years. It’s a dream come true to work with Mohanlal sir and I am excited to take the movie to the floors''

'Vrushabha' is a AVS Studios presentation in association with Shyam Sunder’s First Step Movies. The film is scheduled to go on the floors in May 2023, and expected to release in early 2024 in over 3,000 cinemas worldwide.