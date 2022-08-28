Watching 'Ariyippu' at Locarno was mesmerizing, gifted special memories

You usually watch a premier show of a movie in the company of up to 200 – 250-member audience. However, at the famous Locarno Film Festival I watched the premiere of my movie ‘Ariyippu’ in a giant theatre with 2500 audience. It is one of the biggest theatres in the world. For me, it was a mesmerizing experience.

The Palexpo – Fevi theatre in Locarno has completely inspired my cinematic experience. I have been excited since the moment Mahesh Narayanan narrated the story of ‘Ariyippu’. I have always felt that the movie would surely be recognised.

However, I didn’t expectthe movie to win five nominations in the competition category at the Locarno Film Festival. Moreover, I didn’t expect to get an invitation to take part in the prestigious festival. After the premier show, we were showered with appreciation.

Most of their magazines published amazing reviews. The audience interacted with us with an open mind. It was only later that I saw the Piazza Grande theatre which was a scintillating experience. It is a huge open theatre that can accommodate up to 8000 viewers. The festival offered a haven of unique sights and experiences that I would never forget in life.

I participate in international film festivals that are held in India as much as I can to experience world cinema. These film festivals give you unique energy that refreshes you. I have been able to learn something from these festivals and from the people that I meet there. It was with that same excitement that I flew to Locarno. Mahesh, Kunchacko Boban and producer Shebin Becker too had attended the premier show of ‘Ariyippu’.

Locarno is a beautiful Swiss city that lies close to Italy. I was able to spend ten days in Locarno. I watched many movies in various languages and met people from around the world. The festival days gifted me many amazing memories and met many people who do not look upon you with a judgemental attitude. An avid travel lover, I have always dreamed to travel to Europe. However, now, I got an unexpected chance to fly to such a beautiful city for promoting my movie. It was truly a special gift that I will always cherish.