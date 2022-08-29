'Boycott Liger' remark:Vijay Deverakonda meets Mumbai theatre owner, clears air

Published: August 29, 2022 12:14 PM IST
The theatre owner had reportedly called Deverakonda arrogant, after 'Liger' failed to perform well on the first day. Photos: IANS

Mumbai: Manoj Desai, the film exhibitor who owns the iconic Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy theatres in Mumbai, met with 'Liger' actor Vijay Deverakonda after the latter's statement was misunderstood in industry circles, unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a few, including Desai.

Vijay, who happens to be a theatre owner himself and understands the elements that make up the movie business, felt that it was important to clear the air. He flew down to Mumbai from Hyderabad to meet Desai and explained to him that what the theatre owner had seen was a doctored video.

Responding to the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend prior to the film's release, Deverakonda had told people not to watch the movie, if they did not want to. After the movie failed to bring positive reviews on the first day, Desai lashed out against the actor, reportedly calling him 'arrogant'.

After Vijay gave his side of the story, and said he deeply loves his audience and participated in nationwide promotions despite his broken back, Desai understood the context and stated that Vijay is the second person after Amitabh Bachchan to whom he has apologised in his life.

Desai was all praise for Deverakonda. He said: "He is a really very nice guy, down to earth, I will keep loving him always. He has got a bright future and I promise hereby, I will take all his pictures. I wish him all the best."

 

(with inputs from IANS)

