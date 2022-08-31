Police have arrested South Indian actor Amala Paul’s ex-lover Bhavninder Singh on charges of mental harassment and cheating.

In a complaint filed with the Villupuram district Crime Branch, the actor said Bhavninder had swindled money from her and had been threatening her.

She complained that he has not only cheated money from her but also caused her mental trauma.

In 2020 November, Amala filed a defamation suit against Bhavninder, a singer, at the Madras High Court. She claimed that Bhavninder had falsely published the pictures from the couple's private photoshoot in 2018 as their wedding pictures.

In her plea, Amala Paul said that this caused her severe mental stress. According to reports, the court had instructed her to register a case against Bhavninder in this matter.

Amala and Bhavninder were partners of a firm.

But the relationship soon soured, and the Kochi-born actor claimed that Bhavninder pushed her into a financial crisis by misusing her funds and properties. She claimed that her former lover tried to confuse people in the film industry by spreading the pictures of the private photoshoot without her consent.

Bhavninder shared the said pictures in 2020 on his social media account. The intimate photoshoot showed the couple donning Rajasthani wedding attire.

When the news broke that Amala Paul had tied the knot, the actress issued a statement clarifying that those were part of a photoshoot and not of her wedding. Following this, Bhavninder deleted the pictures from his page.

But before he deleted the pictures, it had gone viral.

In 2014, Amala married filmmaker AL Vijay after a four-year courtship. However, the couple soon grew apart and divorced in 2017. Then she met Bhavninder, and they were a couple before their acrimonious fallout.

Amala Paul's latest role was in ‘Cadaver’, released by Disney Hotstar. Currently, she is awaiting the release of 'Christopher' starring Mammootty and 'Aadujeevitham' opposite Prithviraj.