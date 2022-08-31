Samantha sports bruises in 'Yashoda' poster; teaser to be out on September 9

Samantha's upcoming film 'Yashoda' is all set to hit theatres soon. The makers on Wednesday released a poster of the film, which is going viral. The actress wears a very intense look in the film and it looks like the click was taken post an edge-of-the-seat action sequence. The movie, which was earlier slated to release on August 12, is touted to be a pure science fiction thriller.

The makers have revaled that they will release the teaser of the film on September 9.

Mollywood actor Unni Mukundan also plays a prominent role in the movie directed by filmmakers duo Hari-Harish. Senior producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is super confident about the output and is planning for a grand release across five languages in theatres under Sridevi Movies banner soon.

Besides Samantha and Unni, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles. Manisharma has composed music for the film.





