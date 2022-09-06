Lalit Modi, Sushmita heading for splitsville? Instagram bio sparks rumours

The romance of business magnate Lalit Modi and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen had created a buzz after the couple posted pictures of their time together in the Maldives.

Now, rumours that the couple are heading towards a split are doing the rounds on social media. The rumours started after Lalit Modi changed his profile picture on Instagram and also removed Sushmita's mention from his bio.

It was in July this year that the couple made their relationship public. Modi who first shared the news updated his Instagram bio, writing: Sushmita Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE - finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47 (sic)."

He went on to clarify that they were not married, only dating, though he had hinted they may tie the knot soon.

Sushmita had also reaffirmed their relationship status then, though she was immediately termed a gold digger for her apparent choice. She had shut up the trolls by famously saying, 'I dig deeper than gold. I have always preferred diamonds,' she said.

Modi, the founder and first chairman of the Indian Premier League, is currently living in London with charges of financial irregularities and misconduct pending in Indian courts filed by the BCCI. A case of money-laundering registered by the Enforcement Directorate is also pending against him.