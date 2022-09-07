'Nna Thaan Case Kodu', 'Thallumaala' get OTT release dates. Check when and where

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2022 11:11 AM IST Updated: September 07, 2022 11:54 AM IST
Both the films released just a day apart from each other in theatres. Photos: IMDB

After their successful runs in theatres, Khalid Rahman's 'Thallumaala' and Ratheesh Pothuvaal's 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' are ready to stream on OTT from this week. The dates of the releases were announced recently.

Both the films, which were released just a day apart from each other, were well received by the moviegoers. 'Thallumaala', featuring Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan, was well-appreciated for its style of making as well as for the songs, dances, and action sequences.

The film revolves around a bunch of youngsters who can't keep their anger in check, leading to a chain of events.

Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' made headlines much before it was released. The song 'Devadoothar Paadi' from 'Kaathodu Kathoram' originally composed by Ouseppachan was recreated for the movie, which became a super hit.

Kunchacko's dance moves elevated the song to another level. The film also ran into controversies after the makers posted an advertisement asking people to go to theatres to watch the film, despite the potholed roads. Some considered it as a dig at the LDF government.

While 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' will be available on Disney+Hotstar from September 8, 'Thallumaala' will start streaming on Netflix on September 11.

