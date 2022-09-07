'Rorschach' trailer shows Mammootty is once again at his experimental best

The trailer of Mammootty's much-anticipated film 'Rorschach' is out. Packed with a couple of fight sequences and mystery, the makers promise that the film will be a psychological thriller. A man who is unknown to many arrives at a town and builds a house there. He evokes a lot of curiosity and fear.

The actor does not sound like his usual self and speaks in a more huskier tone building up the suspense in the movie. According to the actor’s fans, the voice modulation is brilliant.

The film, directed by Nissam Basheer has been hitting headlines ever since the first look poster was released. Just like the poster, we can see Mammootty wearing a head cloth with only his eyes peaking out.

The posters hint that a lot of emotions will be conveyed through the eyes with a lot of psychological play. Several netizens took to Twitter appreciating the actor for being very experimental even at this age.

The trailer was posted on the actor’s 71st birthday.