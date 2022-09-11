Tovino, Soubin team up for Lal Jr's next 'Nadikar Thilakam'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 11, 2022 12:40 PM IST
Tovino plays superstar David Padikkal in the film. Photo: Special arrangement

After 'Thallumala' and 'Minnal Murali', Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas is gearing up for his next 'Nadikar Thilakam' directed by Lal Jr. The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the production company which produced superhit films like Pushpa: The Rise, and Godspeed.

Tovino, who is basking in the success of his recently released film 'Thallumaala' , will play yet another interesting character in this film. His character is named superstar David Padikkal. A video of the photoshoot for his character reveals Tovino will be playing yet another stylish character.

Soubin Shahir who was recently seen in 'Ela Veezha Poonchira', a crime thriller, will also play a prominent role in the film. This is the first time that Tovino and Soubin will be seen together in Mollywood.

Lal Junior's 'Driving License' starring Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu was a superhit. The film is scripted by Suvin S Somasekharan while Alby has cranked the camera for the film. Rathesh Raj is the editor while Prashant Madav is the art director. Yakson Gari Parera and Neha S Nair are crooning the songs for the film.

