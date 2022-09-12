First film produced by Sandra Thomas, husband starts rolling

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2022 05:36 PM IST
The film stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Baburaj, Jinu Joseph and Binu Pappu, among others. File photos

The shooting of the first film produced by Sandra Thomas and her husband Wilson Thomas under the banner of Sandra Thomas production company started in Kanthaloor. So the production company hopes to give more opportunities to newcomers. Their first film is directed by debutant Murphy Devassi.

The film’s pooja and the shoot started at Kanthaloor Vrindavan Gardens. Slated to be a mass action thriller, the film also stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Baburaj, Jinu Joseph, Binu Pappu, Roni David Raj, Ganapathi, Nithin George, Sajin Cherukayil, etc.

This seat-of-the-edge thriller is said to be tailored to excite youngsters, as well as those who are on the lookout for novel themes and also action film lovers. The film’s cinematographer is Ajay David Kachapally.

RELATED ARTICLES

Other credits include---Editor: Shyam Sasidharan, Production Controller: Davidson CJ, Creative Head: Gopika Rani, Music Director: Kailas Menon, Stunt: Rajasekharan, Art: Tyagu Tavanur, Costume Design: Arun Manohar, Makeup: Amal, Chief Associate: Dinil Babu, PRO: Pratish Shekhar.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout