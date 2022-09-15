Thara Kalyan undergoes surgery. Actor is recovering, says daughter Sowbhagya

Actress and dancer Thara Kalyan’s daughter Sowbhaghya often posts photos of her family on social media handles. The other day, she had posted that her mother was being shifted to an operation theatre for surgery and sought everyone’s prayers for her speedy recovery.

Now, the actress has taken to Instagram to thank everyone for their prayers hinting that the surgery was successful.

In the earlier post shared by Sowbhagya, we can see Thara laughing wholeheartedly with Sowbhagya’s daughter. Under the picture, Sowbhagya wrote: “I have a huge family. There are many of you who have not seen me personally, but still love me. Not only me, but my family too. I’m confident that you will pray for my mother. Let your prayers be with us. That beautiful Moment before she was shifted to the Operation Theatre. I keep playing the same moment again and again inside my head,” wrote the social media star.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Sowbhagya’s husband Arjun, who is also a popular TV artist, said the surgery is over and Thara is still under treatment at the hospital.

“She was suffering from thyroid related issues and had to carry out a surgery immediately. She is, however, recovering,” he added.