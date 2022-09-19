Serial actress Rashmi who played Saramma (aka Sara Aunty) in 'Swantham Sujatha' passed away on Sunday evening. The 51-year-old was reportedly admitted to a hospital after she complained of uneasiness while returning from visiting a sick relative in Thiruvananthapuram.

Rashmi who was born and raised in Bengaluru began her career as a model in advertisements. She then went on to act in several serials and movies in both Malayalam and Tamil. Rashmi Jayagopal is survived by husband Jayagopal and son Prashanth Kesav.

Her 'Swantham Sujatha' co-stars Kishore Satya and Chandra Lakshman took to social media to express their condolences.

“Not even in my weirdest dream did I think this would be our last pic together.. Our dearest Rashmi Chechi, my Chechima has gone forever to be with her Krishna. She is an epitome of love and has touched everyone's life with her care..

"We lost her today and thinking of being in the shooting spot without her presence is going to be very difficult for all of us..Everyone at Swantham Sujatha will miss her dearly..On a personal front, we have lost one of our most important family member..Return If Possible,” the actress wrote. The serial is telecast in Surya TV.