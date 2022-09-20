Dileep’s daughter Meenakshi has shared a special picture on Kavya Madhavan’s birthday. Meenakshi can be seen sitting with Kavya in the picture.

Over the past few months, Dileep's daughter Meenakshi has been posting a couple of family photos on her social media handles. For Onam, Meenakshi who has over 269k followers on Instagram also shared their family photo. She and Kavya were spotted in Kerala saris.

Meanwhile, a few celebrities and fans of the actress also wished Kavya on her birthday. Her brother's wife Riya also posted a note and a photo in her Instagram story, wishing her 'darling sister', a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, Namita Pramod who is said to be Meenakshi’s only friend from the film industry celebrated her birthday on September 19. Meenakshi had also wished her best friend on Instagram with the caption—“Happy birthday, dear”. Namitha will play a prominent role in upcoming movie 'Eesho', which will hit theatres on September 23. The movie is headlined by actor Jayasurya.