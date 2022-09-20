Actor Pankaj Tripathi wants to direct a movie some day

IANS
Published: September 20, 2022 03:16 PM IST
The actor who grew up in Bihar says he grew up listening to stories. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi loves telling a story, and he wants to try his hands at directing movies. Pankaj said: "I came in because I love the process and how the actor becomes a part of the story telling. Coming from a small village in Bihar, I grew up listening to stories. Now I have developed a liking for telling stories too."

"So, apart from acting, I would like to direct a movie. A producer also plays an important part, but it is the director who has the vision of the story."

The actor has been part of many movies, but it was Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in 2012 that turned out to be his breakthrough performance.

RELATED ARTICLES

The actor was last seen in the film 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga'. He is now gearing up for 'Fukrey 3' and 'OMG 2 - Oh My God!'.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout