‘You never talk’, Nazriya tells Fahadh angrily. Couple’s latest video sparks curiosity

Actors Fahadh and Nazriya are Mollywood’s favourite couple. While Fahadh has been busy with a couple of film projects, both in Malayalam and Tamil, Nazriya recently made her debut in Telugu opposite Nani in ‘Ante Sundaraniki’.

Now, the couple has released a video on YouTube. In the first scene, we can see the couple sitting in a car. Fahadh, who is called Shanu by close ones, tells Nazriya that he has nothing to say. “This is Shanu’s problem. You never talk,” says Nazriya while angrily leaving the car.

As Fahadh follows Nazriya to the house, he can be seen picking up an icecream packet from the fridge and goes to the top floor where he sits on a bed eating the icecream. The two again squabble and Nazriya leaves the room after hearing Fahadh’s sardonic laughter. The video ends with a note: Love has many flavours.

While many are guessing that it is an advertisement for an icecream, many other netizens wrote that it reminded them of Divya and Shiva, the newly weds in ‘Bangalore Days’. Some even went on to suggest a sequel to Anjali Menon’s superhit ‘Bangalore Days’, in the comment section of the video.