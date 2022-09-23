Sreenath Bhasi has appeared in over 40 films in various guises. But it is the first time that he is playing a solo hero in a film. In 'Chattambi', you can see the young actor in a never-before-seen avatar as Kariya. For that very reason, sources close to the film are hoping that this will be a game changer for him in Malayalam cinema.

The story of 'Chattambi' is based on some true events that happened in the hilly village of Idukki in the background of the 1990s. Chattambi is feared by everyone in the village of Kootar and is the son of Avira Makan Zakaria. Kariya is the right-hand man of a local rich man named Mutattil John. At one point, even John finds Kariya a burden. And that leads to an animosity between the two. Be it the antagonist in 'Parava', Dr Abid Rahman in 'Virus', Roy in 'Kappela', Kunjan in 'Trance', Antony Oliver Twist in 'Home' to the recent Ami in 'Bheeshma Parvam', Bhasi has always stunned us with some of his varied performances. But Kariya, the makers of 'Chattambi' promises us it will be a cut above the rest. The film’s teaser and the two trailers hint at such a possibility.

Bhasi admits that the role and the genre are something he has always wanted to do in Malayalam cinema. Kariya is a tough guy and it was always his dream to play such a character. The promotional song ‘Ingottu Nokku pichi poothathu’ sung by Bhasi is already a popular number.

'Chattambi' is directed by Abhilash S Kumar who has been an associate of Aashiq Abu and also co-written films like 'Da Thadiya', '22 Female Kottayam', 'Gangster' etc. Alex Joseph, who is also the cinematographer, has written the screenplay for Don Palathara’s story. Asif Yogi has produced the film under the banner of Art Beat studio.

Other actors include Chemban Vinod Jose, Guru Somasundaram, Binu Pappu, Grace Antony, Mythili, Aasif Yogi etc. Siraj (who is also the executive producer), Sandip, Shani, Jesna Aashim are the co-producers. Sebin Thomas has done the artwork and Shekhar Menon has done the music. Joel Kavi is the editor. Jinu is the production controller and Athira Diljith is the PRO. Content Factory has done the PR Strategy and marketing. The film is distributed by Magic Frames