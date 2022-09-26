'Waited for two days before filing complaint against Sreenath Bhasi'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 26, 2022 04:12 PM IST
The anchor had filed a complaint with the Maradu Police Station and Kerala State Women's Commission. File photo

The anchor of a popular YouTube channel, who had filed a complaint against actor Sreenath Bhasi, following his rude behaviour during the promotion of his latest movie 'Chattambi', said she waited for two days before issuing a complaint against the actor.

Speaking to Reporter TV, the anchor said she decided to proceed with the case after giving enough time to the actor to apologise. According to her, the crew of 'Chattambi' had initially asked her not to file a case and had assured her they would make the artist apologise. “At that time, that is all that I wanted. He should be made to apologise for treating another individual this badly. However, we later learnt that Sreenath was not willing to offer his apology,” the anchor informed Reporter TV.

“The crew, later in a press conference, said they had approached Sreenath asking him to apologise, but they could not make him do otherwise if he has decided not to offer an apology. I waited for two days for the actor's response before mailing a complaint to the Maradu police station and the Women's Commission,” she added.

The anchor added that Sreenath's decision to make an apology during an interview to a channel does not make any sense. “He did this only after he realised that he was losing people's support and that the issue had started affecting his film and family. It does not make any sense. This is why I decided to go ahead with the case,” she added.

