Actor Vijayan Karanthoor suffering from liver disease, seeks help on social media

Veteran actor Vijayan Karanthoor has essayed significant roles, both big and small, in many super hit films. However, the actor has lately been struggling with severe liver disease. The disease has worsened in the last three months. In a video posted on social media, Vijayan appealed to movie lovers to help him find a suitable donor as only a transplant could save his life.

His posts and video have been widely shared by his friends and colleagues. Besides acting in movies, Vijayan is a well known theatre artist too. Moreover, he is also a director and acting coach. He debuted in Malayalam cinema through ‘Maram’ that was released in 1973. 'Vehsam', 'Chandrotsavam', 'Vasthavam', 'Nazrani', 'Paleri Manikyam Oru Pathira Kolapathakathinte Katha', 'Parunthu' and 'Salt n Pepper' are some the super hit films in which he had acted.

“I have been suffering from severe liver disease for the last five years. I had spent quite a hefty sum for treatment. The disease worsened in the last three months. Liver transplant is the only way to save my life. However, I am losing hope as it is really difficult finding a suitable donor. So, with tears in my eyes, I request you to consider my plea and help me find a donor soon,” Vijayan says in the video.