Amrutha Suresh's sister Abhirami threatens legal action against cyber trolls

Younger sister of Amrutha Suresh and singer Abhirami has threatened to take legal action against those attacking her and her sister on social media. The singer, who came on social media live on Tuesday night, said she is fed up with the negative comments and abuses hurled at both Amrutha and herself whenever they posted photos or updates on their social media feeds.

“Initially, I decided to ignore the comments, but realised that was a foolish decision. The abuses cannot be ignored for long. The comments posted on my niece's birthday post was the final straw. Using cuss words and telling us what to do with our lives is not the way to express your concern,” said a visibly angry Abhirami.

According to her, she has been subjected to a lot of body shaming for some time now. “I have explained many a times why my lower chin is quite long. It's a medical condition called prognathism. I have explained this several times but I will continue to do so if I'm asked to. People make fun of my facial deformity, including my lips. I decided not to undergo plastic surgery because it is my way of telling those who have the same condition to be strong and brave about it,” she added.

She said what hurts the most are the comments aimed at her sister who entered a new phase in her life. “From now on, I will be taking screenshots of the abusive comments and sharing it with the cyber police,”she added

Recently, Gopi Sundar and Amrutha Suresh had disabled the comments under their photograph taken during their visit to Pattaya in Thailand.