Actor Mohanlal buys brand new caravan, retains favourite number. See pics

Though actor Mohanlal is not known to have a huge fascination for vehicles like his Mollywood counterpart Mammootty, the actor does occasionally like to splurge on automobiles. Now, we hear that the actor has purchased a brand new luxury caravan. Recently, the pictures of the actor's caravan that were posted on his fan pages had gone viral.

From what we understand, the actor has registered the caravan as a private vehicle at the Ernakulam RTO office. He has retained his favourite number 2255 for the vehicle.

The brown colour caravan has been built on 1017 bus chassis of Bharat Benz, India's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer.

Though the actor already owns quite a few number of caravans, which he uses to shuttle between locations, of late, he has making use of Toyota's luxury MPV Vellfire for his regular trips.

Vellfire, Toyota's popular MPV in the international market, measures 4935mm in length, 1850mm in width, 1895mm in height and has a 3000mm wheelbase. The vehicle is powered by a 117 bhp 2.5-liter petrol engine. Apart from the petrol engine, there is an electric motor on each of the front rear axles. The fuel efficiency of the vehicle is 16.35 kmpl.