Keralites are apparently unimpressed by the Telugu remake of the blockbuster Mohanlal starrer ‘Lucifer’. The first teaser of ‘Godfather’ was brutally trolled by Malayali moviegoers. Now, they have been targeting the recently released trailer too. In the teaser, the introduction scene of Chiranjeevi was mocked.

Meanwhile, in the latest trailer the iconic action scene where the protagonist raises his leg in an acrobatic position to pin a police officer to the wall is being brutally trolled. Praising the acrobatic skills and flexibility of Mohanlal, trollers say that some actions scenes could only be pulled off by the screen icon and that no one should try imitating him. The film pages are filled with hilarious memes and trolls that compare the scenes in both the movies.

‘Godfather’ starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role is directed by noted Telugu director Mohan Raja (Jayam Raja). The music is by S Taman. Lady superstar Nayanthara would be essaying the role of Priyadarshini that was played by Manju Warrier in Malayalam.

Mohan Raja had earlier said that there would be some changes in the Telugu version of Lucifer. There are reports that the former life of Stephen Nedumbully would be different in ‘Godfather’. Meanwhile, Bollywood star Salman Khan plays the role of gangster Zayed Masood. In Malayalam, the movie’s director Prithviraj himself had essayed that role. However, in Telugu, there would be some changes for this character.

In Lucifer, Mohanlal was Stephen Nedumbully, a well known politician who is known as Khureshi Abram, a dreaded gangster outside India. If the Malayalam version was a mass political thriller, the Telugu version reportedly has a romantic track.

Satyadev Kancharana appears in the movie in a pivotal role. Nirav Shah is the cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad is the editor. The movie boasts of an ensemble cast of Puri Jagannadh, Nazar, Hareesh Uthaman and Sachin Khadekar too. The big budget movie is jointly bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films. ‘Godfather’ is slated to hit the screens on 5 October.