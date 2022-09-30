Nanjiyamma charms National Film Awards, sings 'Kalakatha' for Asha Parekh

Veteran actor Asha Parekh was the star of the 68th National Film Awards on Friday as she was presented with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

But Malayalam singer Nanjiyamma too received a standing ovation as she stepped on to the platform in the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi to receive the Best Female Playback Singer award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Her beaming face brought a smile across the auditorium and it seemed Nanjiyamma was herself overwhelmed; her simplicity easily discernible as she acknowledged those applauding her.

Nanjiyamma, the tribal singer from Attapadi had earned her award with the beautiful rendition of 'Kalakatha' in popular Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' directed by the late Sachy.

But Nanjiyamma continued to be a star attraction of the event throughout the day as she sang a few lines of her award-winning song for Asha Parekh.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, shared a video of the moment Nanjiyamma left Asha Parekh tapping to her music.