Don't want to ruin his career, says anchor after withdrawing plaint against Sreenath Bhasi

A few days after filing a police complaint against Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi for verbally abusing her during an interview, the Behindwoods anchor withdrew her plaint on Friday.

Talking to Onmanorama on the issue, she stated that she saw a different, repenting Bhasi at the office of the Producers' Association a few days ago and some other related events also made her not go ahead with the case. The anchor had filed the complaint against the actor on September 23, with Maradu police and she withdrew the same on Friday.

“I have quite a few reasons to withdraw the complaint. The day I was summoned by the Producers' Association to discuss the issue was when I met Sreenath for the first time after the incident. Though he had tried to meet me several times before that, I wasn't mentally ready. What the association members told me first is that from the time he reached the office, he was in tears for hours. They said, 'What we understand is that he repents his actions. Are you planning to continue with the case?' I had not met him yet at that point, and so I said, 'Yes. Nobody else should go through a similar situation again,” she says.

Meeting with Bhasi

She says later she sat with the association members and Sreenath to discuss the matter. “There, Sreenath told me, 'Yes, I did say those words and it was a mistake on my part in that particular state of mind. I was amid many family issues. I will not behave in this fashion ever again with anyone,” she stated.

She says that at that point she told Sreenath about the numerous calls she received after filing the complaint. “I told him about the calls from the makers of films whose dubbing he hasn't finished, others from whom he has taken advance but not cooperated with the film, and more. I said they called me to ensure legal and financial support for this case, which means that many are suffering because of him. He agreed to it all and repeated that he is willing to mend his ways. He added that he is going through a tough time.”

For those 50 minutes, she saw a man who regretted his actions, explained Veena. “I felt that when someone repents so much, he should be forgiven,” she says.

'Don't want to ruin his career'

The anchor also felt that if she continues to press charges, it might end Sreenath's career. “The case was progressing in many directions, beyond a personal verbal abuse complaint. I never wished to ruin his career or family. All I wanted was an apology for an untoward incident that happened in my professional space. Only if someone reacts to this, would something change. That's why I reacted and I believe I got justice for the same. In the future, someone above our level should never think they can hurl insults at us. At least for a while, no one would dare to do it.”

Personal mental trauma

The anchor says that for the past few days, the mental trauma and abuse she has been going through is scary. “As my police complaint was leaked online, my phone number got public and I started getting calls and abuses from many quarters, including social media. Many were scrutinising my interviews from years before and finding faults with them. All of us are human, we are not perfect. There are days on which I have done around five interviews and in such instances, I admit I might not have been without mistakes. I couldn't accept any calls.”

She fears that there are those who feel the withdrawal of the complaint means Sreenath hasn't done anything wrong. “I don't know what to tell them or how to correct them. Therefore, I am just trying to ignore such comments and go ahead.”