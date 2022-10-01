Omar Lulu reveals he wrote 'Nalla Samayam' keeping Mohanlal in mind

Filmmaker Omar Lulu, in a social media post, has revealed how Irshad landed a meaty role, that was originally written for screen icon Mohanlal in his forthcoming movie ‘Nalla Samayam’.

“Swaminathan aka Swamiyettan, a simpleton who hails from Thrissur, is the protagonist in my next movie ‘Nalla Samayam’. I wrote the movie seeing Mohanlal in mind. However, I had to think of casting another actor as getting access to Mohanlal is quite difficult. The story takes place in Thrissur; so, I wanted someone who could speak the Thrissur slang perfectly.

That is how I decided to offer the role of Swamiyettan to Irshad who hails from Thrissur. After listening to the story, Irshad told me he liked it. However, he was sceptical whether the audience would like him in a romantic avatar, doing song and dance routines with four heroines. I assured him that the character perfectly suits him and it would add a mileage to his career. In case it doesn’t, all that’s going to happen is a few trolls that make fun of him. I motivated him by saying that only those who are willing to fail would succeed and those who take risks achieve their dreams. Irshad trusted me and agreed to do the role. I believe that he had done a fabulous job. I hope that this movie brings a great time to all of us,” said Omar.

In the movie bankrolled by Kalanthoor for the banner of Kalanthoor Productions, Irshad plays the lead role. Besides, Noolunda Vijeesh who made the Malayali audience laugh in many movies too would be playing a pivotal role. Five new faces will be playing the female leads in the movie. Shalu Raheem, Shivaji Guruvayoor and Jayaraj Warrier appear in supporting roles.

New comer Chitra has penned the screenplay alongside Omar Lulu. Sinu Sidharth handles the cinematography. Interestingly, the story of this fun thriller happens in a single night. ‘Nalla Samayam’ is slated to hit the screens in November.