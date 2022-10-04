'Denial of work is wrong'; Sreenath Bhasi gets Mammootty's support

Actor Sreenath Bhasi who was recently banned by the producers' association for abusing a woman anchor during a promotional event has found the backing of superstar Mammootty.

Bhasi, who was arrested and later let off, was left in the lurch after the Kerala Film Producers Association chose to not work with him.

However, superstar Mammootty on Tuesday said denying someone their right to work was unfair. "Denial of work is wrong. Why should anyone be denied their livelihood," Mammootty said here on being asked about the Bhasi incident.

The superstar was in Kochi for the promotion of his upcoming film Rorschach.

Mammootty also said that as per his understanding the ban has been lifted. But the association has not confirmed the development.

Sreenath Bhasi had recently worked with Mammootty in Bheeshma Parvam. He had allegedly used coarse words to a popular Malayalam female anchor during the promotion of his latest movie Chattambi.