Director Om Raut 'heartbroken' over 'nasty' reactions for Aadi Purush teaser

Director Om Raut has admitted that he was heartbroken to see the nasty reactions to the teaser of his new film Aadi Purush. "It is heartbreaking. But I am not surprised. This film is made for the big screen. You don't get that perfection when you see it on a mobile phone. You will realise it when you watch it on 3D," he said during a media interaction.

"This is a situation beyond my control. Given a choice, I would never have uploaded it on YouTube. But this was the need of the hour. Since we had to take it to a wider audience, this was unavoidable.

"There are people with no access to cinemas. We aim to bring them back to theatres. Because this is the story of Ramayana. For that reason alone, we won't get disheartened by these criticisms. This isn't a film meant for the small screen," he added.

Telugu star Prabhas headlines this big-budget fantasy 3D film. The teaser received a lot of flak from the audience. It is the VFX of the film, made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, that hugely disappointed the fans. They pointed out that even children's serials would have better quality VFX.

This is Om Raut's directorial venture after 'Tanaaji' and narrates the Ram-Raavan battle. Prabhas plays Raghava and Saif plays the antagonist called Lankesh.

Kriti Sanon plays Janaki while Sunny Singh plays Lakshman and Devdutta Nage is Hanuman.

Aadi Purush is said to be one of the most expensive films made in India. VfX alone cost Rs 250 crore and Prabhas, reportedly, was paid Rs 120 crore.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, and Om Raut have produced the film under the banner of T-Series and Retrofile.

This is also Prabhas' third collaboration with Bhushan Kumar after 'Saaho' and 'Radhe Shyam'. The film will be released in January 2023.