Actors' drug abuse: Mammootty slams producers' biased claims

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has called out producers' allegations that drug abuse was rampant in the film industry as a 'one-sided opinion.'

Speaking to Manorama News during the promotion of his upcoming psychological thriller 'Rorschach', the Malayalam megastar pointed out that it's not just actors who are taking drugs. It's a societal problem and we have to think collectively to avoid it, he said.

"What can one do other than put up a board asking people not to use these substances," he said. "Life-threatening and behavior-altering intoxicants are available to all," he added.

Mammootty questioned the efficacy of a prohibition campaign while keeping toddy shops open.

"One must not have Biased, one-sided opinions. Society, as a whole, must seriously think about the subject," he said. The full interview will be telecast at 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

His comments come a day after he question the producers association's decision to impose a temporary ban on Sreenath Bhasi allegedly using coarse words to a popular Malayalam female anchor during the promotion of his latest movie Chattambi.

"Denial of work is wrong. Why should anyone be denied their livelihood," Mammootty said on being asked about the Bhasi incident. Mammootty also said that as per his understanding the ban has been lifted. But the association has not confirmed the development. Sreenath Bhasi had recently worked with Mammootty in Bheeshma Parvam.

Rorschach, directed by 'Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha'-fame Nissam Basheer, will be released on October 7. The film also stars Grace Antony, Sharafudheen, and Jagadish.

The advance booking for 'Rorschach', which is being produced by Mammootty's company, has already begun. Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films is bringing the film to theaters.