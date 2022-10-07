PC George urges people to watch Jayasurya's 'Eesho'

Former MLA P C George, who had strongly opposed the Malayalam film ‘Eesho’, has now changed his stance about the movie. He conceded that he had opposed the movie, without knowing the story of the film.

A controversy had erupted over the name and tagline of the film ‘Eesho’, starring Jayasurya. However, the film’s director Nadirshah had stated that the misunderstandings would be cleared after watching the movie. The politician changed his stance after watching the movie on the OTT platform.

"What Nadirshah said is 100 per cent right. The current generation should watch this movie. This is definitely a movie that today’s society needs to watch," he said.

Nadirshah shared a video of P C George talking about the film on social media, with a caption thanking the politician.

In the video, P C George says that he had objected to Nadirshah's film 'Eesho' from the beginning. "I had strongly opposed the film. I had objected because of the tagline 'Not from Bible',” he said.

“Nadirshah had asked me to give my opinion after watching the movie. I saw the movie today. Eesho is the name of a character in the film. I realise that Nadirshah had been right. I urge all parents to watch this movie. The producer has made a sincere attempt. All actors and actresses have worked sincerely.”

“I sincerely congratulate the film's producer and director and the actors, especially Kottayam Nazeer,” he added.