Alia Bhatt's baby shower pictures are the talk of town

Our Correspondent
Published: October 08, 2022 02:24 PM IST
Alia's sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt and parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan were present. Photo: Instagram | aliabhatt

Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are all set to welcome their first child, recently held a baby shower at their residence in Mumbai.

The actress posted the photos of the event which was attended by her immediate family and very close friends. Alia looked resplendent in a bright yellow kurta set while Ranbir wore a pastel-coloured kurta pajama set.

Alia's sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt and parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan were present. Alia also posed with Rabir's family, including his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and cousin and actor Karisma Kapoor.

Karan Johar, who launched Alia into Bollywood, also graced the occasion.

After years of courtship, Alia-Ranbir got married on April 14. It was a very private ceremony attended only by close friends and family. Their film 'Brahmastra' was released recently. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film was a huge success in the theatres

