Actress Anna Rajan recalls harrowing experience at telecom service centre

Actress Anna Rajan, who shot to fame with 'Angamali Diaries', recently spoke about her harrowing ordeal at a telecom service centre in Ernakulam. Speaking to reporters here, the actress had said that she had gone to the centre to purchase a duplicate SIM as there were some issues with her original card.

The actress alleged that she faced extremely bad behaviour from the staff, following which she captured a video of the incident. Seeing this, the staff then intimidated her by closing down the shutters of the shop.

According to Anna, the issue began when a lady manager reacted rudely to her queries regarding the SIM card. “When I saw the lady manager reacting rudely to my queries, I recorded the incident on my phone to report it to customer care. As instructed by the manager, the staff told me they won't allow me to go unless I deleted the video, following which they lowered the shutter of the showroom. They grabbed me and said that I won’t be allowed to go without deleting the photo. Though I asked them to let me go, they ignored my requests and were openly derisive of me,” she said.

Anna said she had asked the staff to open the shutters so as not to disturb the other customers. I also said that I would leave only after the police arrives. To be honest, I was scared. I called political workers who were my father's friends and colleagues for help. (Papa was a Congress worker until his death and served as a councilor in Aluva).

“Then with their help, I went to the Aluva police station and filed a written complaint. Hours later, the showroom employees directly reached the police station and expressed their regret, and apologized for what had happened.

I don’t want such an incident to happen to anyone. Such rude behaviour from staff is unacceptable. Aggressive behaviour and bullying cannot be a solution for anything. All are equal. I didn’t flaunt my celebrity status. Instead I reached there as an ordinary customer. I registered a complaint as I felt really humiliated and hurt and I wanted them to repent for their actions. I didn’t do this with the intention of ruining their life or career,” she added.