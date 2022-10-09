Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan become parents, welcome twin boys

Onmanorama staff
Published: October 09, 2022 07:30 PM IST
'Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam,' Vignesh wrote on his page. Photo: Twitter/Vignesh Shivan.

Actress Nayanthara and husband, director Vignesh Shivan, step into a new stage in their lives as parents.

Vignesh tweeted on Sunday evening that they have become parents of twin boys, alongside photos of the duo kissing the legs of the babies.

Vignesh wrote on his page, “Nayan and me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form of two blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam.”

Vignesh and Nayanthara got married in June this year in Mahabalipuram, in the presence of celebrities from across industries.

The duo had dated for about seven years before tying the knot, and their wedding documentary is all set to be released by Netflix, soon. 

