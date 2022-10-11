Tovino plays three roles in his next movie ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam'

Chennai: Actor Tovino Thomas, who was last seen in ‘Vaashi’ starring Keerthy Suresh, is all set to play one of the most challenging roles in his career yet. The movie titled 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' went on the floors on Tuesday and will see Tovino play three roles in the film.

Each titular character –Maniyan, Ajayan and Kunjikelu- belong to three different eras. Tovino, who has proved his mettle as an actor with films like ‘Minnal Murali’, is playing a triple role for the first time in his life.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam is directed by debutant Jitin Lal while Sujith Nambiar has penned the story and screenplay of the film.

Sources say that 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' is to be released in 3D. Kriti Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh and Surabhi Lakshmi have been roped in to play the female leads. Interestingly, this will be actress Kriti Shetty's first Malayalam film.

This is expected to be the most challenging of films done by Tovino till date. Photo: IMDB

Other actors who will be seen in important roles in the film include Basil Joseph, Kishore, Harish Uttaman, Harish Peradi and Jagadish. The big budget film is being produced by UGM Productions and Magic Frames. Deepu Nainan Thomas will be scoring the music for this film, which will feature a lot of Kalari sequences. Sources say that Tovino Thomas recently underwent training in Kalari for the film.